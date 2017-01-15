Minus the Bear Announce New Album and Tour (Week in Review)

Sam Bell (The Cribs, Weezer, Bloc Party, Two Door Cinema Club) produced the new effort and guitarist David Knudson had the following to say about their approach to recording the album, "There was a lot of change and uncertainty. I think the general vibe of emptiness, replacement, lacking, and longing to fill in the gaps was very present in everyones' minds."

The band will be hitting the road to support the new album with a North American spring tour that will be kicking off on March 10th in Boise, ID at the Knitting Factory. Read more including the dates - here.