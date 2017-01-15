Prince Estate Inks Deal With Irving Azoff Founded GMR (Week in Review)

A long time advocate of artists' rights, Prince left ASCAP in 2014 seeking an alternative to traditional public performance licensing practices. The Estate, represented by Bremer Trust, their music industry advisors, Charles Koppelman and Londell McMillan, and attorney Jason Boyarski, concluded that GMR's philosophy of providing an elite group of writers with heightened customer service and control was most consistent with Prince's values. As of October 1, 2016, GMR is responsible for licensing for all of Prince's catalog --both released and unreleased tracks-- on a worldwide basis. Read more - here.

