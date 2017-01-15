The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Streams New Solo Song (Week in Review)

Pryor had this to say about the new song, "This is a song about not being afraid to die. Well, or more about trying to not be afraid to die," reveals Pryor. "It's something that I am not very good at, I worry about it all the time." Stream the track here.

Matt has also announced that he will be promoting the new effort by hitting the road with Dan Andriano (of Alkaline Trio) for an extensive U.S. winter and spring tour. Read more including the tour dates - here.