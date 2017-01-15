Traitors Announce Break Up Following Departure Of Tyler Shelton (Week in Review)

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media posting:"The post that eventually comes from every band. We are sad to say bt we will be laying Traitors down to rest. These last 3 years have been amazing as a band. Meeting so many new fans, traveling countless times around the U.S with bands we looked up to growing up, we have lived and learned so much along the way.

"We want to walk away from this experience showing every person out there that you can do it. Learn to play an instrument, start/join a band, book a tour and just do it. We all will keep growing, living and learning. It's time we put this down and start the next chapters of our life." Read more - here.