Take the late singer Aaliyah's music, for example. Besides her debut album, Age Ain't Nothing' But a Number, the rest of her catalog has remained absent from the streaming universe.

That all changed on Wednesday night (January 11th) when her greatest hits album Ultimate appeared on iTunes and Apple Music. It's a big move that provides subscribers with access to hits like "One in a Million," but it's also a curious one. Read more - here.