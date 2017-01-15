Dave Mustaine Claims Credit For Classic Metallica Song (Week in Review)

Mustaine, who was the original guitarist for the thrash giants, made the revelation for a special series called "My Life In 15 Songs" and he picked "Ride The Lightning" as one of them.

He said of the track, "There's certain riffs that you hear, and you just know who the songwriter is. And I'm not talking about just when I write. So there are certain parts of 'Ride The Lightning' and 'Leper Messiah' and the first album, all that stuff, you can tell little things that are similar with Megadeth's guitar playing 'cause you know there's so much you can do with an instrument. I think they did great with it.

"I didn't write all of the music in 'Ride The Lightning'. Lars wrote the melodic intro, and then the next part I wrote and then the next part I wrote and then the next part and then it went back to his part and then it went back to my next three parts and then at that point... who's keeping score?"