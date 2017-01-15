The music legend lost his 18-month battle with liver cancer in New York on January 10, 2016 at the age of 69. Bowie's official site shared an animated collage by Helen Green, writing, "We can be Heroes, for ever and ever @Helengreeen has created this beautiful animation referencing all 28 Bowie studio albums #BowieForever"

The singer's widow - model, actress and entrepreneur Iman - posted a photo of a double rainbow over the New York City skyline that was taken on the day of his passing, adding "Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever"

And Bowie's son, filmmaker Duncan Jones, shared images of his father on what would have been the singer's 70th birthday on Sunday, writing, "Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight." - here.