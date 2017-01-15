Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

The trek will feature support from Poison who will be hitting the road for the first time in half-a-decade with the original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett (who had been battling cancer).

Michaels had the following to say, "I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don't wait because god only knows." Read more and see the dates - here.