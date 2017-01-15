Four Year Strong Announce U.S. Rise Or Die Trying Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

The trek dubbed USA Takeover: Part 1 will feature support from Can't Swim, Light Years, and Sleep On It and is set to launch on March 10th in Providence, RI at The Met.

The band had the following to say, "In 2007 we put out a record called Rise or Die Trying, starting us down a path that would lead us all over the world, and drastically change our lives.

"With 2017 marking the 10 year anniversary, it's time to say thank you. Thank you to everyone that came out and supported our young band, thank you to everyone who still goes crazy at shows when we play RODT songs, and thank you to a record that gave us these last ten years." Read more including the dates - here.