Glenn Hughes Says He Never Had Falling Out With Joe Bonamassa (Week in Review)

The supergroup, which features Hughes alongside Bonamassa, drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner) and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Billy Idol), is working on the follow-up to 2012's Afterglow. A near-four-year hiatus was previously reported as caused by tensions between Bonamassa and Hughes.

But in a recent interview with Icon Vs. Icon, Hughes stated: "One thing I want to make clear to everybody is that Joe Bonamassa and I never fell out. It just happened that after Afterglow was recorded and released in the fall of 2012, there was no touring schedule set. Being that there was no touring schedule set, I decided to leave the band simply because I needed to go back to my solo career. There was never falling out. Joe was continuing with his solo career and it just never worked out that we could do a lot of touring.

"Over the course of the years, we have spoken to each other and we had lunch the spring. We said, 'Wouldn't it be great to make another record? Maybe the time is right to do that.' There's certain times when people get back together for reunions and if they have their material, they have a good insight."

He added, "We are very focused on what we should do. We are making a rock album for rock fans. We're not making anything different than pure rock music in the tradition of what Black Country Communion set out to do in 2010." Read more - here.