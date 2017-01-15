Pavement Offshoot Spiral Stairs Releases New Video (Week in Review)

The new album, entitled "Doris and the Daggers," is set to be released on March 24th and Kannberg recruited Grandaddy's Jason Lytle to play the part of Spiral Stairs in the new video, which can be seen here.

"Doris and the Daggers" will feature several guest appearances including The National's Matt Berninger , Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew and Justin Peroff, Kelley Stoltz and Shudder To Think's Adam Wade. See the tracklisting - here.