Roy Orbison Concert Film, Album Expanded for 30th Anniversary (Week in Review)

The remastered and re-edited re-release, to be titled Black & White Night 30, will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray, giving fans new camera angles and better video quality for their personal Orbison archives.

The iconic 1987 concert included guests like Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, k.d. Lang, Tom Waits and Jackson Browne. Orbison's son Alex discovered the additional footage while rummaging around his late father's estate.

"My dad always wanted a definitive live concert," Alex told Billboard. "He recorded a lot of live shows. None of them came out they way they wanted to. One of the distinguishing things about this for me and my brothers when we opened up the tapes is it had this jam band quality. It had this liveliness because of the guitar battles — Bruce Springsteen, who is a phenomenal guitar player, has this interaction with James Burton and there's a lot going on between all the players that was so great."Read more - here.