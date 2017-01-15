Vanilla Fudge Launch Their 50 & Still Rockin' Tour (Week in Review)

The tour continues tonight (January 13th) in New York City at BB King Blues and the veteran group has announced dates that so far run until April 22nd with a show in Palm Springs at the Fantasy Springs Casino.

The current lineup of the group features original members Mark Stein (keyboards/lead vocals), Carmine Appice (drums/vocals), Vinnie Martell (guitar/ vocals), as well as bassist Pete Bremy.