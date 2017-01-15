The special events will include an exclusive introduction by Peter Travers (Rolling Stone Magazine and ABC-TV) and a videotaped chat with the director and cast members after the film. Wayne's World was originally released on February 14, 1992.



Paramount Home Media Distribution also will celebrate the anniversary with a Wayne's World Double Feature on DVD and Digital HD, arriving February 14, 2017. Plus, Wayne's World will be available on iTunes with new-to-digital extras, including a Director's Commentary and Making-Of featurette. Tickets for the February 7th and 8th events may be purchased - here.

