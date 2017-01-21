Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Originally Involved Fake Bob Dylan Songs (Week in Review)

.
David Bowie

David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Originally Involved Fake Bob Dylan Songs was a Top 3 story on Monday: (Radio.com) David Bowie originally had a much different idea for his musical Lazarus than what ended up being produced. Nearly ten years ago, he approached author Michael Cunningham about working together on a project that he hoped would somehow involve aliens, a mariachi band and an entire catalogue of undiscovered Bob Dylan songs he would write himself.

Details about the musical, which never came to light because Bowie suffered a heart attack in 2004 and had to shelve the idea, were revealed in a new piece Cunningham penned for GQ. He shared the surprising phone call he received from Bowie himself and the resulting work the two put in together.

In addition to an expanded alien narrative that went above and beyond what Bowie had done in the 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth, Cunningham wrote, "The plot would revolve around a stockpile of unknown, unrecorded Bob Dylan songs, which had been discovered after Dylan died. David himself would write the hitherto-unknown songs."

What those Bowie-as-Dylan songs sound like will forever be a mystery because he took things in a different direction after his heart attack. Bowie ended up adapting the 1976 film The Man Who Fell to Earth for the stage, which starred Michael C. Hall in both the New York and London production. Still, since he could do a mean Bruce Springsteen and Lou Reed impression, it seems likely he would've nailed Dylan too. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

David Bowie Music, DVDs, Books and more

David Bowie T-shirts and Posters

More David Bowie News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


A Look Back At David Bowie's 'Low' 40 Years Later

David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Originally Involved Fake Bob Dylan Songs

David Bowie's Family Marked Anniversary Of His Death

David Bowie's Widow Celebrates His Birthday With Tributes

Def Leppard, Duran Duran Singers Lead David Bowie Tribute Concert Lineup

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released On His 70th Birthday

David Bowie Lead Vinyl Sales To 25-Year High

David Bowie Berlin Plaque Destroyed After Only 3 Weeks 2016 In Review

David Bowie Left Surprise In 'Blackstar' Album Artwork 2016 In Review

David Bowie Bandmate Dennis Davis Dies 2016 In Review


More Stories for David Bowie

David Bowie Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance- From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade- Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour- Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars- Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP- Ghost- more

Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song- Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money- U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour- Black Sabbath- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake?- Taylor Swift Teases Zayn Malik Collab In Birthday Message- Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled Following Protests- more

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration- Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour- Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University- more

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles- Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys- Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour

Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars

Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP

Ghost Make U.S. Chart History With 'Square Hammer'

Train Announce Massive North American Tour

Kid Rock To Kick Off New Season Of The Big Interview

Ozzy, Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Rock USA Lineup

Mikkey Dee Reveals Scorpions New Album Plans

Judas Priest Stream Live 'Locked In' From Turbo Reissue

Staind's Aaron Lewis Sinner Tour Continues Through Spring

Ringo Starr Giving Away Song 'Now The Time Has Come'

Jack Russell's Great White Release 'Sign Of The Times' Video

Metallica's Moth Into Flame Has Unexpected Inspiration

Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Great Collapse'

The Agonist Release Video For Cover of Hozier's Take Me To Church

Warbringer Release 'Silhouettes' Music Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Reveals His Go To Guitar

Singled Out: Chris Green's Once Forgotten

Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money

U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

Video From Black Sabbath's Final German Concert Goes Online

Metallica Rock Classic Song With Lang Lang

We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration

Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour

Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University

Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions

Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moving Forward

Gorillaz Release 'Hallelujah Money' Video

The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour

Justin Moore Releases 'Somebody Else Will' Video

Kaleo Featured In New 'Logan' Trailer

Big Sean Streams New Track 'Halfway Off The Balcony'

Ryan Adams Streams New Song 'Doomsday'

Carrie Underwood Wants To Play Zombie on 'The Walking Dead'

Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki Talk New Track 'Just Hold On'

Fifth Harmony Win 'Favorite Group' at People's Choice Awards

BJ The Chicago Kid Talks His Amazing Journey On Rap Radar

Kesha Opens Up Her Legal Battle With Dr. Luke

A Look Back At Daft Punk's 'Homework' 20 Years Later

Lady Gaga Plans Stadium Roof Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys

Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album

Louis Tomlinson Recorded With Steve Aoki Amid Personal Tragedy

Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna For TV Insult

Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.