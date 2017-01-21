In the meantime, McVie and Lindsey Buckingham have decided to switch gears and record their first ever duets album together. The pair, along with drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie, have been working at Village Studios in West Lost Angeles, where Fleetwood Mac recorded Tusk in 1979. Their new album, tentatively titled Buckingham McVie, will arrive in May.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, McVie discussed the creative spark she felt after reconnecting with Buckingham. "We've always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we've done between us," she said. The two wrote "World Turning" from 1975's Fleetwood Mac together, as well as a handful of songs from 1987's Tango in the Night ("Mystified," "Isn't It Midnight" and "You and I, Part II"). Read more - here.