Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance (Week in Review)

The band had this to say about the Grammys appearance, "First, it was a total honor to be nominated, but now this?!!? We're beyond excited that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

"It's been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we're thrilled to be asked back.

"We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night, so tune in to watch on CBS-TV... check those local listings for your timezone and keep watching here for more information." Read more - here.