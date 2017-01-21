Raekwon Reveals Some Details For 'New Album The Wild' (Week in Review)

"This LP is filled with alot of excitement," the rapper wrote. "blood sweat and tears. This project was designed for the culture of rap to know aint a dam thing change since the beginning of my career."

The graphic rendering was credited to Dan Iish Illustrations, and depicts a larger-than-life Raekwon towering among crumbling buildings. Some sources reported a March 10 release date for The Wild but Raekwon refuted those reports on Twitter.

"FYI album date will be released on a later date it's not March 10th and also my middle name ain't Quontrell either lol," he wrote. See the album art - here.