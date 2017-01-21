Taylor Swift Teases Zayn Malik Collab In Birthday Message (Week in Review)

The two pop superstars teamed up for a track on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, and there is speculation that the image accompanying the post features a still from a music video for their song, 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever." And just last week reports surfaced that the two had damaged a London hotel room during the making of a video.

Malik recently credited his girlfriend Gigi Hadid for initiating the collaboration with Swift. In a radio interview, the former One Directioner shared, "The interesting thing was she's actually friends with Gi, so she already reached out because [producer] Jack [Antonoff] had just played her the song anyway. She mentioned to me that she liked the song so I already kind of knew in the back of my head that she liked it so I asked her if she wanted to be on it and she was cool with it." See the post - here.