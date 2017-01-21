Billy Currington Announces Stay Up 'Til The Sun Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is set to kick off on March 9th in St. Louis, MO at the Peabody Opera House and will run until June 1st where it will wrap up in Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle.

Currington will be launching the tour in support of his sixth studio album, "Summer Forever", which was release back in June 2015 and spawned the chart topping singles "Don't It "and "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To." See the tour dates - here.