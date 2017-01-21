Brad Pitt Introduces Surprise Sting and Chris Cornell Jam (Week in Review)

With Pitt doing the introductions, Cornell and Sting performed the Police's 'Every Breath You Take', Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun' and Audioslave's 'Like A Stone'. Fan filmed footage has surfaced online here and Sting even shared a pic of the three of them hanging out backstage.

After engaging in some humorous banter with Sting, Pitt went on to introduce Cornell as "a very very good friend of mine and someone I've known for quite a while and whom I'm a huge fan of". Read more - here.