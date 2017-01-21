Eisley Stream New Song Featuring Circa Survive Frontman (Week in Review)

The song appears on the group's forthcoming album "I'm Only Dreaming" which is set to be released on February 17th and was produced by Will Yip (Circa Survive, Balance & Composure, Lauryn Hill). Listen to it here.

Eisley's Sherri DuPree-Bemis had this to say about the new track,

"This song started out as a bit of a dark love song to my daughters. I struggle with sleep anxiety and it's been a dark spot in my life for years. I wrote it to them, wanting them to know they could always sleep tight because I'd always be awake, watching over them, keeping the darkness away. ('Because I'm louder than a lion, my hands wipe out the ghosts. I'm brighter than a diamond my light will shine the most').

"I realized that even if I can't sleep well, I can at least watch over my daughters as they rest peacefully; Even though being awake through the night alone can be very lonely and dark. Anthony Green wrote his own lyrics for his part, He sings, 'Lovely, let me be still tonight. Shadows circling, your eyes won't shut'. It fits so perfectly." Read more - here.