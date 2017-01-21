Emmure Announce New Album 'Look At Yourself', Release Teaser Video (Week in Review)

The album is set to hit stores on March 3rd and will include the following tracks: "You Asked for It", "Shinjuku Masterlord," "Smokey," "Natural Born Killer," "Flag of the Beast," "Ice Man Confessions," "Russian Hotel," "Aftermath," "Call Me Ninib," "Major Key Alert," "Turtle in a Hare Machine," "Torch," "Derelict," and "Gucci Prison." Watch the teaser here.

The band will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour with After The Burial in support of the new album. The Carry The Flame Tour will be kicking off on February 22nd in Cleveland, OH at the Agora Ballroom. See the dates - here.