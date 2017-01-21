Guns N' Roses Mom Releasing 'Tell All' Book (Week in Review)

In the book Deanna peels the lid back on life from her perspective as her son descended into drug addiction whilst one of the five foundation stones of the greatest rock n' roll band in history.

Deanna gives an honest look at the pain and suffering caused by the abuse, which became self-destructive. A gripping display of the dangers of drug addiction overcome by the persistence of a mother's love

The book promises to take readers on a rollercoaster of emotions from the highs of being a key member of Guns N' Roses to the lows of legal battles, financial ruin, two heart attacks, multiple suicide attempts, a debilitating stroke, and numerous stints in rehab.

Steven Adler has not rejoined his old band mates for their partial reunion tour although he has been invited to make guest appearances. He rejoined the band on November 5, 2016 at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina to perform one song: "My Michelle". The previous night, Adler played "Out Ta Get Me" with the group at the same venue. Read more - here.