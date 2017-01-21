Metallica Release Videos For Live Debut Of Two New Songs (Week in Review)

The two new tracks that made their first appearance in the band's live set during their first show of 2017. "'Halo On Fire', there's a juxtaposition in all of us, good, evil, and when does that come out, when does it show itself?," explained James Hetfield to the band's fan-club magazine So What! "Some people portray themselves as real saints, and the more their darkness is, the more they have to portray themselves as saints. So you're basically getting away from the real 'you,' like you're making up for all of this stuff that you think is really bad.

"I think also… what was that one show? 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'? I never saw it, but I saw some highlights of it where it was like, 'Oh, this guy is well accomplished and look at this guy.' And then he's got this basement of torture and horror all for his pleasure, and people were falling for it and wanting it. And then at the end of the day, they both bleed. It's not good for anybody." Watch that clip here and the "Now That We're Dead" - here.