Property Brothers and Eric Paslay Release Music Video (Week in Review)

Apart from Jonathan and Drew Scott and Paslay the clip features Evan Bass and Carly Wadell from Bachelor In Paradise, Carrot Top, RaeLynn, Lindsay Ell, JD Scott, along with the Thunder >From Down Under cast: Aidan, Dylan and Ryan, and Fantasy cast: Delicia, Soolin, Mariah and Amber.

The single was released under the banner of The Scott Brothers and 100% of proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Watch the new video - here.