Skid Row Making New Album, Confirm New Singer (Week in Review)

The band recruited the former DragonForce singer at the end of 2015 to replace Tony Harnell (TNT), who was in the band briefly following the departure of longtime frontman Johnny Solinger.

Footage from a recent concert in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has surfaced online where Bolan made the following comments to fans, "I wanna make this announcement finally formal. He's been with us for a year, our new lead singer, ZP Theart.

"We're going in the studio soon to make a new record. We love this guy. He just lives too far away. We've gotta get him to move to the States, but that's coming down the road." Watch the clip - here.