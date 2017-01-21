The Chemical Brothers Album Catalog Reissued On Vinyl (Week in Review)

We were sent these details: "The special pressings are limited to 1,000 copies of each title and are available exclusively from U.S. independent retailers. Each comes repackaged in the original sleeve artwork that the first pressings came in.

"Audio has been cut from the original lacquers directly from the studio of the original engineer, Mike Marsh, and fully approved by The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands."

In addition to the limited editions, those seven titles, along with 2015's Born In The Echoes, are available on standard black vinyl at retailer everywhere including Amazon.

The limited editions are available at Amoeba and at local independent record stores. More details - here.