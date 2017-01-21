Trailer Park Boys Star Bubbles Goes EDM With Marc Mysterio (Week in Review)

'Liquor & Whores' has finally solidified itself as a cross-genre smash: Bubbles has sung and played 'Liquor & Whores' on the Trailer Park Boys series and has performed the song with Guns N' Roses at the invitation of Axl Rose at scores of concerts internationally.

'Liquor & Whores' is produced by fellow Canadian Multi-Platinum Producer Marc Mysterio (Flo Rida, Daft Punk, Crash Test Dummies, David Guetta) whom had one of this Summer's biggest EDM Hits in 'Be The Truth' scoring Top 10's in UK (Music Week Club Chart), USA (Top 10 US Billboard - Next Big Sound) whilst also being selected as a theme for ESPN First Take show for the entire month of December. It was supported by every major Dj globally - including Tiesto on his famed Club Life Radio Show!

