Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Twiztid Release 'Kill Somebody' Video (Week in Review)

.
Twiztid

Twiztid Release 'Kill Somebody' Video was a Top 3 story on Tuesday: Twiztid have released a new music video for their track "Kill Somebody". The song comes from the duo's forthcoming album "The Continuous Evilution Of Life's ?'s", which will be released on January 27th.

While some may believe they are watching animation in the new clip, they are actually seeing real, painted body art that was meticulously applied to Twiztid by celebrated make-up/FX artist Kay Pike, who has worked with the likes of Marvel and Disney, according to the announcement.

"I still can't get over how cool this video turned out. It's definitely a great way to usher in a new era of Twiztid," states Jamie Madrox. Monoxide adds, "Yeah, and I bared my naked breasts for this! NIPS AND ALL! You'd better f***in' like it!" Watch it - here.

advertisement

Twiztid Music, DVDs, Books and more

Twiztid T-shirts and Posters

More Twiztid News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Twiztid Release 'Kill Somebody' Video

Twiztid Release Mutant: Remixed & Remastered

Twiztid Announce 2nd Annual Twiztmas Party


More Stories for Twiztid

Twiztid Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance- From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade- Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour- Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars- Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP- Ghost- more

Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song- Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money- U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour- Black Sabbath- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake?- Taylor Swift Teases Zayn Malik Collab In Birthday Message- Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled Following Protests- more

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration- Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour- Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University- more

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles- Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys- Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour

Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars

Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP

Ghost Make U.S. Chart History With 'Square Hammer'

Train Announce Massive North American Tour

Kid Rock To Kick Off New Season Of The Big Interview

Ozzy, Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Rock USA Lineup

Mikkey Dee Reveals Scorpions New Album Plans

Judas Priest Stream Live 'Locked In' From Turbo Reissue

Staind's Aaron Lewis Sinner Tour Continues Through Spring

Ringo Starr Giving Away Song 'Now The Time Has Come'

Jack Russell's Great White Release 'Sign Of The Times' Video

Metallica's Moth Into Flame Has Unexpected Inspiration

Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Great Collapse'

The Agonist Release Video For Cover of Hozier's Take Me To Church

Warbringer Release 'Silhouettes' Music Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Reveals His Go To Guitar

Singled Out: Chris Green's Once Forgotten

Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money

U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

Video From Black Sabbath's Final German Concert Goes Online

Metallica Rock Classic Song With Lang Lang

We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration

Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour

Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University

Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions

Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moving Forward

Gorillaz Release 'Hallelujah Money' Video

The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour

Justin Moore Releases 'Somebody Else Will' Video

Kaleo Featured In New 'Logan' Trailer

Big Sean Streams New Track 'Halfway Off The Balcony'

Ryan Adams Streams New Song 'Doomsday'

Carrie Underwood Wants To Play Zombie on 'The Walking Dead'

Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki Talk New Track 'Just Hold On'

Fifth Harmony Win 'Favorite Group' at People's Choice Awards

BJ The Chicago Kid Talks His Amazing Journey On Rap Radar

Kesha Opens Up Her Legal Battle With Dr. Luke

A Look Back At Daft Punk's 'Homework' 20 Years Later

Lady Gaga Plans Stadium Roof Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys

Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album

Louis Tomlinson Recorded With Steve Aoki Amid Personal Tragedy

Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna For TV Insult

Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.