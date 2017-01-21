Whisperin' Bill Anderson Extends North American Tour Plans (Week in Review)

The upcoming dates will kick off on January 29th with the Country's Family Reunion Cruise, followed by the first of a series of dates at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on February 10th.

He will also be appearing at iconic venue on Feb 21st, 24th, 25th and 28th in addition to other appearances across North American that conclude with a performance at the Georgia Mountain Fair in Hiawassee, Ga on October 14th. See the dates - here.