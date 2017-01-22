A Perfect Circle May Reveal New Music This Year (Week in Review)

The band cofounder Howerdel sat down for an interview to discuss A Perfect Circle's recently announced U.S. tour dates, their first in six years and he revealed that fans may soon get the first new music from the acclaimed group since their 2004 album "Emotive".

He said cautiously, "We're not promising anything, but I have every intention of doing my best to have us playing some new tracks during this run, with the idea that new music is coming very soon after." Read more - here.