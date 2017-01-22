Black Sabbath Members Curate New 31-Track Release (Week in Review)

Rhino has announced that they will be releasing "The Ultimate Collection" on February 3rd, which will feature 31 classic tracks and was curated by the band members.

The compilation will be released in standard 2-CD and digital formats as well as a limited edition "Crucifold" 4-LP heavyweight vinyl version that will be housed in a case in the shape of a cross.

The tracks on the release were remastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce (Motorhead, Deep Purple, Lou Reed, Iggy & The Stooges). See the tracklisting - here.