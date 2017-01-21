Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off (Week in Review)

Following the opening show at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, Church stopped in Grand Forks, N.D. at its Ralph Engelstad Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sioux Falls, S.D. at its Denny Sanford Premier Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, totaling 38,200 fans to whom the tenacious country rocker played.



Performing more than 90 songs and over nine hours in just one weekend, Church and his "superb" (Lincoln Journal Star) band played two complete sets of old and new favorites each night that brought, as the Lincoln Journal Star puts it, "a swinging ode to the power of 'Jack Daniels' complete with shots, small town stories à la 'Homeboy' and salutes to 'Talladega' that became a singalong, and a beer-glasses-held-high 'Pledge Allegiance to The Hag.'" - here.

