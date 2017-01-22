George Harrison Vinyl Box Set Announced (Week in Review)

In sync with the late Beatle guitarist's 74th birthday the next day, the package includes all twelve of Harrison's studio albums - from 1968's "Wonderwall Music" to 2002's "Brainwashed" - complete with exact replicas of the original release track listing and artwork.

The project also delivers the 2LP "Live In Japan", as well as two 12" single picture discs from 1987's "Cloud Nine" - "When We Was Fab" and "Got My Mind Set On You."

Material for the catalog reissue has been newly-remastered from the original master tapes and pressed onto 180-gram heavyweight vinyl. The individual albums from the collection will also be available separately, with "All Things Must Pass" as a limited-edition title. Read more - here.