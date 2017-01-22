Mustaine was famously kicked out of Metallica in the early 1980's but Hetfield insists it is all ancient history with each man making their own journey to the point in their lives where they sit today.

"There's no reason [for things] to not be good [between us]" he said. "At this point, we've all freakin' fell off the wagon, we've all gone into the ditch, we've all gotten back on track, we've all learned from our stuff. And at the end of the day, it's just journeys - everyone is doing a different journey - and why would you hold a grudge with someone or vice versa?"

In an interview with WTF with Marc Maron podcast Hetfield explained the catalyst for the historic 'Big 4' shows the band took part in alongside fellow thrash legends Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer. "It really started [when Metallica was inducted into] the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame [in 2009]," he commented.

"Getting nostalgic and thinking, 'My God, look at all the people that have helped us along the way, and look who are still around. Let's say 'thank you' to them.' And so the 'Big Four' was kind of that thing. We're all still playing after thirty… whatever it was… thirty-two years. "Let's go do a gig together. I mean, why shouldn't we?" Read more - here.