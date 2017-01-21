Mike Tyson Releases Soulja Boy Diss Track 'If You Show Up' (Week in Review)

On his response "If You Show Up," Tyson unloads his own profanity filled insults. The video contains a bevy of models and full-length audio of Tyson's fiercest burns: He takes swipes at Soulja Boy and the rapper's trainer, Floyd Mayweather.

"I'm Mike Tyson, the greatest ever /Mayweather, fairweather I seen your fights man /a lot of hype, man /And Soulja gon wish you never took the fight man." Watch the explicit video for "If You Show Up" - here.