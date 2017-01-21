Red Hot Chili Peppers and Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris (Week in Review)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, and DJ Snake will be headlining the very first Lollapalooza Paris. All told, there will be over 40 artists who perform across the four stages.

London Grammar, Alt-J, Pixies, The Roots, Marshmello, Liam Gallagher, The Hives, Martin Solveig, I AM, La Femme are also on the bill. Read more - here.