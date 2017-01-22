Rolling Stones Documentary Coming To TV Next Month (Week in Review)

The film, helmed by Brett Morgen, examines the legendary rock group's first twenty years from 1962 to 1981 and features exclusive interviews with past and present members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Mick Taylor, Ronnie Wood, and Bill Wyman.

The movie was originally released on DVD and Blu-ray in 2013 and is available here. The synopsis reads: "Taking its title from a lyric in Jumpin' Jack Flash, Crossfire Hurricane gives the viewer an intimate insight into exactly what it's like to be part of The Rolling Stones as they overcome denunciation, drugs, dissensions and death to become the definitive survivors." Read more - here.