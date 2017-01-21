Selena Gomez Shares New Recording Studio Clips (Week in Review)

The three friends were having a blast, singing and dancing along to Michaels' debut single "Issues," which was released last week. "When the people who changed your life create magic," Gomez posted on Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 15). "I'm so happy for you guys – one of my favorite songs they have ever written."

In the studio was also Republic Group president Charlie Walk who shared a video of his own. Songwriter Tranter also got in on the fun with a video of his fellow songwriter Michaels singing along to the song they wrote together. All the while, Gomez was in the shot giving the two writers big hugs and singing along word for word. Read more and see the post - here.