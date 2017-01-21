Sigur Ros Announce Special Guests For Upcoming Shows (Week in Review)



Sigur Ros Announce Special Guests For Upcoming Shows was a Top 3 story on Wednesday: (Biz3) Sigur Ros have announced that their upcoming performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic will feature new string arrangements by a cadre of guests that includes electronic composer Dan Deacon; multi-disciplinary composer Nico Muhly (Björk, Grizzly Bear, Jónsi); the Polaris Prize winning Arcade Fire collaborator Owen Pallett; plus former composer-in-residence with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Anna Meredith.



There will also be arrangements by the Pulitzer Prize winning composer David Lang, who also scored Paolo Sorrenti's most recent movies (The Great Beauty and Youth); Opera Company of Philadelphia composer in residence, Missy Mazzoli; Icelandic composer Páll Ragnar Pálsson; and Daniel Bjarnarson, who first worked with Sigur Rós when he conducted the session on the band's song "Ára Bátur" at London's Abbey Road for the Með suð í eyrum...album in 2008, and is co-curator of the Disney Hall's Reykjavík Festival.

The guest arrangers are collaborating with the band on a selection of both old and new songs for the group's three special performances at the Philharmonic's Reykjavík Festival. The shows will also mark the first time the band have played publicly with an orchestra since performances of their unreleased work Odin's Raven Magic in 2002-3. Read more - here. Biz3 submitted this story.

