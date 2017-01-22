Brian May Announces Queen In 3-D Photo Book (Week in Review)

"Finally! After 3 years of building, our very first LSC (London Stereoscopic Company) book of 21st century photography is almost ready to be sent off to the printers," explains May. "And the photographer is me, and the pictures are of a rock group that began to work on making a vision come true around 1970.

"Queen In 3-D! Off stage, on stage - on tour, off tour - in the studio, in the snow, in the sunshine, in the rain - in the pink and in the blue. But always in depth! Stereoscopic memories, and my own personal recollections that go with them.

"This should reach a bookstore near you around the end of May," he adds. "It will have an OWL viewer included of course… in a special secret exclusive new colour! The gnomes are on it!" Read more and watch the trailer - here.