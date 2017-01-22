Chris Lane To Perform On The Bachelor (Week in Review)

The episode will feature a special performance by the die-hard The Bachelor fan of his current chart-rising, tender single "For Her" during a one on one date with the newest Bachelor, Nick Viall.

"It's no secret one of my favorite shows is The Bachelor/Bachelorette … so this was definitely a bucket list opportunity that I could never pass up," exclaims Lane. "The crew, Nick and his date were a lot of fun to work with and the sold out crowd was amazing. Definitely a highlight of the year!" - here.