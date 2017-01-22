Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles (Week in Review)

Sheeran surprised released two singles from his forthcoming album 'divide' at the same time and now "Shape Of You" claimed the No. 1 spot and "Castle On The Hill" came in at No. 6 on the Billboard chart.

Sheeran had this to say about making chart history, "It feels amazing to debut at #1 in the U.S. especially after being away for so long. Topping the Hot 100 for the first time AND to have 'Castle On The Hill' also debut in the top 10…I'm speechless. "