Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album (Week in Review)

The group took to social media to reveal the tracklisting for the new effort as well as posted the album art. Kimberly Schlapman said in an Instagram post "It's my favorite album we've ever made!"

Along with the artwork, she also wrote "SO excited to share this with ya'll on February 24th!" The new record can be preordered here and includes the hit Taylor Swift-penned single "Better Man." See the tracklisting - here.