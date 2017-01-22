Melvins, At The Drive-In Offshoot Crystal Fairy Album and Live Dates (Week in Review)

The group, which features The Melvins' Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover, At The Drive-In's Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Le Butcherettes' Teri Gender Bender, will be releasing their self-titled debut on February 24th.

They will be celebrating the record's launch with a week of intimate shows at various venues across Southern California beginning in Santa Ana on February 21st and wrapping up in San Francisco on the 25th. Read more and see the dates - here.