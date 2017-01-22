Skrillex Recruits Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper For New Video (Week in Review)

During the nearly 15 minute video, Skrillex is seen chillin' with Flavor Flav and Rick Ross and jamming out with Justin Bieber, and Chance the Rapper. In one scene he lets fly on an electric guitar in Brazil.

Other clips depict private jets, posh hotels, gorgeous beaches and stadium performances. The video was directed by Jas David, who captures all the fast-paced action. Watch the video - here.