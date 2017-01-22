Spoon Announce New Album 'Hot Thoughts,' Stream First Song (Week in Review)

The new album follows their 2014 album "They Want My Soul" and the band co-produced the new effort with Dave Fridmann. The title song can be streamed here.

They group has also announced that they will be celebrating the album's release by launching a three-night SXSW residency that will include shows on March 14th, 15th and 16th. See more details for those shows and the album tracklisting - here.