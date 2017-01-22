Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Third Annual Camp Mars (Week in Review)

Besides two performances from Thirty Seconds to Mars, festivalgoers can engage in many activities like yoga, hiking, drum circle, archery and meditation.

"When last year's Camp sold out in just over a day we were blown away and humbled," Jared Leto said in a statement. "And to be doing this for a third year in a row is an absolute dream. We not only get to share our music, great food and tons of fun with people we love – but it also takes place in one of our favorite places on the planet, the beautiful mountains of sunny Malibu, California." Read more - here.