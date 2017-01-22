Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday (Week in Review)

The trailer for the film was released on September 13 of last year, the 20th anniversary of the rapper's death. The movie, starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur, has been picked up by Lionsgate for release in the U.S.

Directed by music video director Benny Boom, the film follows Shakur's life from his early days in East Harlem to his rise in hip-hop and Hollywood. Read more - here.